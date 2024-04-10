McAllen man kept 61 cats, 6 dogs, a parrot and a turtle in terrible conditions, affidavit says

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Just three days after McAllen authorities arrested two cousins accused of hoarding 94 dogs in their two story residence, two more tips came regarding another case.

First, the neighbor of a 63-year-old McAllen resident Jose Antonio Moli called police to report that there was loud barking coming from inside the man’s home and that his “trash can is always overflowing possibly with animal feces.”

While police were at the scene, a self-described “independent animal rescuer” called police to report that a man contacted her on Facebook to say there were about 30 dogs inside Moli’s house that were chained up and held in kennels.

The ensuing reports resulted in police filing 68 counts of animal cruelty against Moli.

That first call came in at about 3:08 p.m. that day, prompting the police response to 308 W. Fern Avenue.

At first police did not smell a foul odor but noticed a trailer with a few animal cages in it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While authorities tried to make contact with Moli, an officer made contact with his next door neighbor, who said Moli would walk different dogs ranging from different sizes. He also told police how Moli had a pond in his backyard that had turtles that emitted a foul odor.

Police then learned that Moli was trying to make contact with police and an officer gave him a call.

“I then contacted Jose whom (sic) began to speak to me but was not making much sense,” the affidavit stated.

Moli told police he was nearby and police waited to make contact.

“Jose then arrived in a white van and stated he has been getting harassed and continued to say his dooley trucks were stolen,” the affidavit stated. “Jose stated he contacted the FBI regarding the issue. Jose then continued to say his family’s attorney and others are harassing him.”

The officer then asked Moli whether he had any animals inside. Moli confirmed he did, but would not say how many, the affidavit stated.

“Jose stated his animals were fine but would not allow us to see them,” the affidavit stated. “Sgt. Perez and myself observed the van Jose was driving to have a plexy glass separating the driver and co-pilot from the back area, which could be used to transport animals.”

Shortly after, Shannon Casas, the independent animal rescuer, called police to report a Facebook post where a man made a comment, “but was not able to say what the post was about.”

“Shannon asked the male to send her a message via her inbox. Shannon stated she was informed of a house … that had multiple animals,” the affidavit stated.

That man ended up being an acquaintance of Moli.

“Shannon stated the male … told her the animals were sleeping in their own urine and feces,” the affidavit stated. “Shannon stated she was told by the male … that there was a room that had about 50 cats. Shannon also stated that the male … stated Jose would collect turtles and place them in a pool area.”

The man had taken a picture of the inside of Moli’s house, which Casas sent to police.

Police eventually made contact with the man, who said he had known Moli for about a decade. The man told police that Moli had about 80 cats and several dogs in his home, which was poorly maintained. He also told police that Moli “‘plays vet,’” meaning that Mr. Moli has syringes and medicine for when the animals get sick.”

He also said Moli had called him when some of his animals had died. As for that pond, the man said that Moli once had 100 turtles in it, but they all died due to disease.

Finally, he also told police that Moli “owns over one hundred firearms and that if anyone ever tries to take his pets, there will be a gunfight,” that Moli “even fires his weapons inside the home,” and that “he was in fear for his life due to Jose’s mental state and owning several weapons.”

Later that day, police arrested Moli for disregarding a stop sign and for having a defective tail light, according to the affidavit.

A detective made contact with Moli at an interview room at the pool department and asked for permission to check the inside of his home, which Moli denied. So, police obtained a search warrant.

The affidavit describes terrible conditions inside the home where police found six dogs, 61 cats, a Macaw parrot and one turtle.

The home smelled of urine and feces and the residence was full of debris. The cats were kept in cages and were housed in their own waste, according to the affidavit.

Authorities called Faith Wright, director of operations at Palm Valley Animal Society, who said the cats were in poor health.

“Mrs. Wright elaborated that the felines displayed signs of ear mites, mange and possible ringworms,” the affidavit stated. “Mrs. Wright indicated that the felines would be quarantined at the animal shelter to prevent (any) infectious diseases from spreading.”

The house was so cluttered, that the McAllen Fire Department swept it with thermal imaging devices to make sure there were no animals left at the location.

“Building Inspector Robert Rodriguez also walked the residence and deemed the house un-inhabitable (sic) for living,” the affidavit stated.

Moli remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $136,000 in bonds.