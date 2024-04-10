Hidalgo County judge announces pet photo contest

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Do you think your doggo is the cutest pupper ever? Are your cat’s toe beans the bees’ knees? Is the photo roll on your smartphone filled with dozens of pictures of Fido or Morris?

Then you might be interested in the pet photo contest recently announced by Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

Cortez announced the “Picture Perfect Pets” photo contest Tuesday as a way for pet owners to celebrate Pet Parents Day, which is typically observed on the last Sunday of April.

“Responsible pet parents play a vital role in ensuring the well-being and happiness of their furry companions, embodying compassion, dedication, and a commitment to their pet’s welfare,” Cortez said via a news release.

The county judge is asking for any interested pet parents who reside within Hidalgo County to submit photos of their furry friends, “or any other beloved pet,” as part of the contest.

“Let’s celebrate the bond that transcends words, uniting hearts and paws in a beautiful journey of love and companionship,” he further stated.

Photos will be accepted starting Wednesday, with the entry deadline closing at noon on April 16.

Entries are limited to one photo per person.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on April 17, the public can cast their votes for their favorite pet by “reacting” to the photos on Judge Cortez’s official Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Cortez, who has previously raised dogs of his own, said the photo contest is a good way for people to share their love of animals with others.

“It’s just a way to bring our community together in a fun thing and to be able to share our pets with one another so people can find and enjoy the pleasure that they bring,” Cortez said.

But he also hoped that the photo contest will serve as a reminder of the serious responsibility that comes with owning a pet, especially in the wake of two high-profile animal abuse cases that have drawn headlines in recent weeks.

“As you know, here recently we had a couple of arrests for abusing animals. We want everybody to be on guard when they see that happening, and to bring awareness that we need to be responsible,” Cortez said.

“I just think it just creates a better society for us to respect pet ownership. It brings pleasure, but it also brings responsibility,” the county judge added.

Cortez said he’s looking forward to seeing everyone’s photos, adding that the contest isn’t just limited to dog and cat owners. People with furry, finned, feathered or scaly pet friends are encouraged to submit a photo.

Photos can be submitted by filling out the Google Doc form here.

Four winners will be chosen for a photo shoot session of their pet.