McAllen agents arrest Mexican citizen after finding fentanyl in lime pallets

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested a Mexican citizen Friday in connection with fentanyl pills being smuggled in pallets carrying boxes of limes, according to a criminal complaint.

Juan Jesus Orozco-Vargas, who was born in 1986, was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

“[Agents] were informed that one of the pallets broke while unloading the boxes of limes and blue pills embedded within the pallets were discovered by employees of USAMEX Cold Solutions,” the complaint said.

When the agents responded to the warehouse, they encountered Orozco who identified himself as police and fled the scene, but was then apprehended outside the warehouse.

A field test of the pills tested positive for properties of fentanyl.

“Further inspection led to the discovery of a total of 24 pallets containing M30 fentanyl pills hidden in hollowed out voids within the pallets,” the complaint said. “A sample amount of the fentanyl pills weighed in excess of 79 grams.”

Orozco was identified as a citizen of Mexico and currently holds a visa in the United States.

He was then transported to HSI McAllen where he was interviewed by agents.

Orozco initially stated that he traveled from Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico to McAllen to inspect the shipment of limes and find a buyer, but he then changed his story stating that he came to McAllen to make sure the pallets weren’t damaged during unloading.

He added that he was instructed to swap out the pallets once the unloading ended and to place them aside because someone else was going to pick them up.

“Orozco indicated that he knew there was something illegal hidden within the pallets,” the complaint said. “Orozco stated he knew there were drugs hidden in the pallets, but he was unaware of which specific drug.”

Orozco is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis for his preliminary examination and detention hearing Wednesday afternoon.