A former Palmview High School special education teacher pleaded guilty Friday to the coercion and enticement of a minor.

Juan Carlos Munoz, 42, of Mission, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 at Palmview High School where he had been employed as a teacher for 14 years, according to a criminal complaint.

After his arrest, he admitted to coercing a minor to send explicit images and videos through several social media applications.

“Munoz told (special agents) that over the last three years he has solicited over 50 minor children via the internet for nude images and video,” the complaint stated.

A news release for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said one of the victims was a 14-year-old girl from South Carolina who he met on a social media/video chat site.

“He utilized a fake name and claimed to be a 19-year-old teenager and requested nude photos and videos of the girl,” the release stated.

South Carolina law enforcement determined his true identity and reported him to Texas authorities, the release said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 and faces up to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

The Homeland Security Investigations-led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation with the assistance of the York County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, the news release said.