Suspect in deadly McAllen shooting was in ICE custody

A 27-year-old man wanted in a December shooting on Ware Road and Business 83 is under arrest and charged with murder after McAllen police learned he was in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Luis Mondragon was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.

He is accused of shooting and killing Raymundo Martinez Gutierrez, 25, of Honduras, along with two other suspects in a domestic disturbance, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

“We had not been able to locate him,” he said. “ICE held him and that’s how we found him.”

The other two suspects are Eliezer Morales and Jose Geovani Ipina-Rosales, who are not listed in county jail records.

In a news release at the time, police said Morales’ last known address was McAllen and that Ipina-Rosales is believed to be from Mexico.

At the time, Mondragon was not named as a suspect.

A probable cause affidavit for his arrest said that Morales and Ipina-Rosales chased Martinez in a white Ford Expedition, cut him off in his silver Mazda 3 and shot him from the front passenger side of the vehicle.

“As the investigation continued witnesses and involved parties identified a third suspect in the vehicle that chased Raymundo,” the affidavit stated. “Luis Alberto Mondragon Aguilar was also placed in the vehicle by a family member/witness who saw him enter the vehicle into the rear passenger seat, and an involved party Claudia Iveth Ramirez Mondragon.”

She previously provided a statement that at some point when she spoke with Ipina-Rosales, Mondragon was in the room with him.

“Claudia stated that after she was notified of the shooting she found that Jose, Eliezer, and Luis were all missing from the home,” the affidavit stated.

A search warrant executed on the resident resulted in the discovery of Mondragon’s phone next to the bed he was last seen on.

In the initial release, police said that Martinez had been at that same home and that there had been a domestic disturbance there.

Investigators also believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

The shooting happened at 8:07 p.m. that day and police found Martinez passed out in his vehicle, which had crashed into a business.

Mondragon is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information should come forward by calling the McAllen Police Department or McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

Staff Writer Xavier Alvarez contributed to this report.