CBP finds nearly 122 pounds of cocaine in concrete blocks at Pharr bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $930,000 worth of alleged cocaine last Friday.

According to a news release, CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer at the bridge as it was entering the country from Mexico.

The trailer underwent a physical inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team.

It was then that the officers discovered 50 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 121.87 pounds. The cocaine was concealed within the shipment of concrete blocks.

“The criminal element continues to find new ways to smuggle narcotics into the United States but our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to successfully thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said in the news release.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated a criminal investigation.