Daniel Guzman, 11, is congratulated after placing during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Gilbert Esparza guilds his steer named "Brownie" during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Livestock is held before the start of the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Daniel Guzman, 11, guides "Queso" during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) An attendee walk next to a concession stand during a break in the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Daniel Guzman, 11, guilds his steer named "Queso" during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Judge Parker Henley comments during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Matthew Sanchez poses with his steer named "RJ" at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A steer moves durung the judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) "Buddy" is held as llvestock is held during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Daniel Guzman, 11, guides "Queso" as livestock is judged during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer's Tenley Wilson holds her steer named "Trig " at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Livestock is guided during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A lose steer is cornered during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Cason Crouch practices his roping along with others at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Spectators watch the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Livestock is shown during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Steers are cleaned before being judged at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A steer named "John" reacts after leaving the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Livestock is shown during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])