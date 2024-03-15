Daniel Guzman, 11, is congratulated after placing during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Gilbert Esparza guilds his steer named “Brownie” during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Livestock is held before the start of the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Daniel Guzman, 11, guides “Queso” during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
An attendee walk next to a concession stand during a break in the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Daniel Guzman, 11, guilds his steer named “Queso” during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Judge Parker Henley comments during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Matthew Sanchez poses with his steer named “RJ” at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A steer moves durung the judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
“Buddy” is held as llvestock is held during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Daniel Guzman, 11, guides “Queso” as livestock is judged during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Tenley Wilson holds her steer named “Trig ” at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Livestock is guided during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A lose steer is cornered during the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Cason Crouch practices his roping along with others at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Spectators watch the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Livestock is shown during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Steers are cleaned before being judged at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A steer named “John” reacts after leaving the steer judging competition at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Livestock is shown during the steer judging at the 85th Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Mercedes. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR