Brownsville ISD to receive $10 million to fund TIA raises over five years

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Education Agency has awarded new Teacher Incentive Allotments to 778 Brownsville Independent School District teachers, bringing the number covered by the excellence program from 32 to 810.

The TIA framework became law in 2019 under House Bill 3 to reward the best teachers in Texas with large pay increases based on performance.

The system aims to elevate the education profession by providing districts with systems and funding to recruit promising new teachers, retain their best teachers, and encourage them to work in high-need schools and difficult to staff positions, according to TEA.

In a news release, BISD stated that it expects to receive $10 million per year over the next five years to fund significant raises for the 778 teachers designated as TIA recipients under the program. The release said the amount is the most among Cameron County school districts.

The TIA framework recognizes effective teachers in three categories: recognized, exemplary and master. The designations are based on data gathered from teacher evaluations and yearly student academic growth data submitted to TEA.

BISD said it will notify teachers who have received TIA designation via email by March 25. The program encompasses all grade levels and teaching assignments.