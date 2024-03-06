Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Chuck Lindell | Dallas Morning News

More than 40 races across Texas are going to a primary runoff election on May 28. Here’s what to know about the process:

Who can vote in a runoff?

Texans who cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Republican or Democratic primary must vote in that same party’s runoff in May. Registered voters who did not participate in the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Who will be on the runoff ballot?

In primaries with three or more candidates, the top two finishers advance to a runoff if the leading candidate does not receive more than half of the votes cast.

Across Texas, 28 Republican races and 16 Democratic contests are heading to a May runoff.

Why is there an almost three-month delay until the runoff?

Texas used to have a six-week gap between the primary and runoff. However, the Legislature lengthened the time in 2011 in response to a federal law that required mail-in ballots to be provided to citizens living overseas, particularly members of the military, at least 45 days before an election.

Under state law, primaries are held on the first Tuesday in March of even-numbered years. Runoffs follow on the fourth Tuesday in May.

What other important dates are linked to the runoff?

The last day to register to vote in the 2024 runoff is April 29.

Early voting begins May 20 and ends May 24.

Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received — not postmarked — by county voting officials by May 17.

©2024 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED READING: