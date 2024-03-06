Hidalgo Commissioner Everardo Villarreal secures seat; JP races head to runoffs

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hidalgo County Pct. 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal easily beat his Democratic challenger Beto Garza in the Tuesday primary.

Villarreal won the primary with 53.31% of the vote with 7,018 ballots cast while Garza received 46.69% of the vote, with 6,146 ballots cast.

Villarreal does not face a Republican challenger in November.

Meanwhile, two justice of the peace races are heading to runoffs on May 28.

Longtime Justice of the Peace for Pct. 4, Place 1, Charlie Espinoza, is in a runoff with Rodolfo “Rudy” Zamora Jr. for the position.

Espinoza received 47.15% of the vote with 4,551 ballots cast while Zamora received 35.58% of the vote with 3,435 ballots cast.

Jay Regalado came in third in the election with 17.27% of the vote with 1,667 ballots cast.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican candidate Norma De La Rosa Saldana in November. On Tuesday night, Saldana had 4,916 people vote for her.

The Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3, Place 1 race is also headed to a runoff.

Incumbent Sonia “Dr” Treviño is facing a runoff challenge from Ramon Segovia.

Treviño received 49.60% of the vote with 6,405 ballots cast while Segovia obtained 25.51% of the vote with 3,294 ballots cast.

Joel Garcia came in third with 24.90% of the vote with 3,215 ballots cast.

There is no Republican challenger in November.

In the race for Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Place 1, incumbent Gilberto Saenz cruised to victory with 55.48% of the vote with 3,455 ballots cast.

Ron McVey came in second with 38.76% of the vote with 2,414 ballots cast while Baudelio Castillo came in third with 5.76% of the vote with 359 ballots cast.

There is no Republican challenger in November.

In other races, County Court-at-Law No. 7 incumbent Sergio J. Valdez easily maintained his seat with 63.17% of the vote with 21,710 ballots cast.

His challenger, Lydia Elizondo, received 36.83% of the vote with 12,659 ballots cast.

Valdez does not have a Republican challenger in November.

Hidalgo County Pct. 1 Constable Constable Celestino Avila cruised to reelection with 68.48% of the vote with 4,021 ballots cast. Challenger Raul Lozano received 31.52% of the vote with 1,851 ballots cast.

Hidalgo County Pct. 3 Constable Larry Gallardo handily won reelection with 62.22% of the vote with 7,897 ballots cast. Challenger Narciso “Chicho” Solis garnered 37.78% of the vote with 4,795 ballots cast.

Gallardo and Avila are not facing Republican challengers in November.

The Hidalgo County Republican Party also elected a new chair.

Roberto Cantu Jr. was elected to the position with 53.53% of the vote with 8,112 ballots cast while Lina Garza obtained 46.47% of the vote with 7,041 ballots cast.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.