Elsa man sentenced to life for fatal Weslaco shooting

A 22-year-old Elsa man has been convicted of fatally shooting a man in Weslaco during a drug robbery and has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jose Angel Becerra has been on trial since Feb. 23 and on Friday, court documents indicate he was sentenced to life in prison on a charge of capital murder by terror and to 50 years for a charge of attempted capital murder.

Jose Angel Becerra shot and killed 22-year-old Jesus De Jose Hinojosa outside of a Weslaco convenience store on Nov. 11, 2018. He is also accused of shooting a man named Alejandro Mendoza during the attempted robbery.

He was charged along with his brother, 25-year-old Isaac Becerra, who has pleaded not guilty to the same charges Jose Angel Becerra was convicted of.

He also made headlines in early 2022 when he failed to show up for a court hearing that January.

Jose Angel Becerra was captured about a month later in Alabama.

Isaac Becerra remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $390,000 in bonds.

His next hearing is scheduled for mid-March.