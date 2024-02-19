Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen officials will close down several roads later this week as various infrastructure improvement projects get underway.

The projects are part of a series of nearly two dozen drainage projects approved by McAllen voters during a November 2018 bond election.

Just 2% of the city’s registered voters participated in the election, which called for $22 million in drainage improvements and another $3 million in road improvements.

The city will be closing portions of three streets beginning this Thursday.

The first will be along Mona Avenue from the end of that street to its intersection with 23rd Street, according to a news release from the city.

That project is expected to be completed by April 29.

However, portions of two other streets will be closed through mid- to late-May.

Idela Avenue, from 33rd Street to 29th Street, will be closed through May 16, while North Main Street, between Fir and Gumwood Avenues, will be closed through May 22.

The Idela Avenue project comes with a $132,500 price tag and includes the installation of new storm lines and curb inlets, according to data published on the city’s website.

The North Main Street project will also include the installation of drain lines and curb inlets at a cost of $110,000.

City officials advise motorists to find alternate routes and to plan for delays and congestion.