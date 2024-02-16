Harlingen man gets $500K bond for fatal hit-and-run crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Police have arrested a 51-year-old Harlingen resident over accusations he hit and killed a 48-year-old man and fled the scene.

Harlingen police announced on Thursday that Kenneth Mooneyham is in custody and charged with collision involving death.

He is accused of hitting and killing Julio Cesar Villarreal on Feb. 11 at 1:52 a.m. near the intersection of Business 77 and New Combes.

Villarreal was found laying on the side of the road.

“During the investigation the suspect vehicle was located at a residence in Harlingen by the Harlingen Highway Enforcement Unit,” a news release stated.

Mooneyham was arraigned Thursday and received a $500,000 bond.