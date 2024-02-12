Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Money talks and …

You know the rest.

So does the RGV Aggie Moms’ Club, and that’s why the organization is asking golfers to sign up for the RGV Aggie Moms Scholarship Golf Tournament which will take place March 23, said Mary Ramirez, chairperson for the golf tournament.

The club is looking for three-person teams to sign up for the tournament. Each team will pay $500, and that money will be used to give $1,200 scholarships to local students attending Texas A&M University in McAllen, Galveston or College Station.

“We need about 32 teams and we’re at about 25 or 26 right now,” Ramirez said. “We have been doing the same golf tournament for several years. I want to emphasize that the students we help are from the Rio Grande Valley. We’re from the Valley, so our students need as much help as possible.”

The organization gave scholarships last year to 33 young Aggies from the Rio Grande Valley and hopes to give out more this year through its tournament at Los Lagos Golf Course in Edinburg. But there’s more to this golfing tournament than the golfing.

“There are breakfast tacos which were donated by a friend of mine who owns Anita’s Café in Edinburg,” Ramirez said. “Rudy’s Bar-B-Q is doing the lunch catering for all the players.”

Ramirez is passionate about providing financial support to Valley students attending Texas A&M.

“I come from humble beginnings,” Ramirez said. “I was blessed that now that my daughter has just graduated in December with honors, and I was blessed that I could help her and support her. But there are other families, a lot of families, that need the help. The kids need help financially.”

Past recipients of the $1,200 scholarships have talked about the importance of the extra boost.

Laura Macmanus was one of those recipients. When the 2019 graduate of Harlingen High School received the scholarship, it brought significant relief to her.

“The scholarship they gave me covered books, and a little bit of my rent as well,” said Macmanus, who was studying architectural engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station at the time of the interview.

The scholarship made a huge difference for her.

“It allowed me to focus on classes instead of worrying about trying to find money somewhere else,” she said. “It’s very helpful and it’s a pretty easy scholarship to apply for.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the tournament may email Mary Ramirez at [email protected] or text her at (956) 929-1212.