Man charged after woman who jumped out of moving car in Harlingen dies

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man charged with criminal negligent homicide after a woman jumped out of his moving vehicle on Feb. 3 has been assessed a total of $51,000 in bonds.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Juan Antonio Hernandez on a charge of deadly conduct, but after the woman, whom authorities have not identified, died on Thursday, the charges were upgraded.

In addition to the criminal negligent homicide charge, Hernandez is also charged with violating a protective order and deadly conduct.

The incident happened at FM 509 and Harrison Avenue in Harlingen.

“Upon arriving, Deputies made contact with EMS personnel and witnesses on scene who stated that the vehicle that she was in had left the location,” the initial release stated.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Investigators obtained a description of the vehicle she was in and a lookout was placed with surrounding agencies resulting in Hernandez’s arrest in Harlingen.

“He told Deputies that he and the victim were arguing inside the vehicle while the vehicle was in motion, and that the victim wanted to jump out of the vehicle,” the release stated. “Juan Antonio Hernandez stated that he was not able to grab her when she jumped out of the vehicle, and admitted that he did not stop, fearing authorities would not believe him.”

He remained held in the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center on Sunday.