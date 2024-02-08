Brownsville ISD places 38 at Texas Music Educators Association convention

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Thirty-eight Brownsville Independent School District students have made All State in music by being named to participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors at the Texas Music Educators Association clinic and convention in San Antonio.

In a process that begins with the start of school in the fall, more than 700,000 students from across Texas participate in a series of music auditions to be considered the best of the best, BISD Choral Music advisor Melody C. Eriksen said in a news release.

As a result, 38 BISD students will be among 1,830 students from schools across Texas who will perform in one of 18 ensembles sponsored by the band, orchestra, and vocal divisions at the TMEA convention.

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve, Eriksen said.

The convention will culminate Saturday in concerts by the 18 state ensembles on the concert stage at San Antonio’s Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2024 TMEA clinic and convention.

Here are the 38 BISD student musicians and the band, orchestra and vocal ensembles in which they will perform:

ALL-STATE MIXED CHOIR

>> Danna Melendez, Soprano I, Veterans

>> Julianna Nicart, Soprano II, Veterans

>> Sophia Treviño, Alto I, Veterans

>> Karolina Flores, Alto II, Veterans

>> Abril Escobedo, Alto II, Veterans

>> Adrian Escobar, Tenor I, Veterans

>> Sanjay Salcido, Tenor I, Hanna

>> Joel Treviño, Tenor II, Veterans

>> Daniel Ramirez, Bass II, Veterans

ALL-STATE TREBLE CHOIR

>> Jaylynn Hernandez, Soprano I, Veterans

>> Fabiola Martinez, Alto I, Veterans

>> Rebecca Vega, Alto II, Veterans

ALL-STATE TENOR-BASS CHOIR

>> Andres Ramirez, Tenor I, Veterans

>> Adrian Alfaro, Tenor II, Veterans

>> Erasmo Martinez, Jr., Tenor II, Lopez

>> Jesus Urbina, Bass I, Veterans

>> Alan Camacho, Bass I, Porter

>> Miguel Jimenez, Bass II, Hanna

ALL-STATE 6A SYMPHONIC BAND

>> Raymundo Benavides III, Bassoon, Veterans

>> Diego Martinez, Baritone Saxophone, Hanna

>> Jose Coronado, Tuba, Rivera

ALL-STATE 6A CONCERT BAND

>> Aron Casas, Bb Clarinet, Hanna

>> Nicole Zapata, Contra Bass Clarinet, Rivera

>> Julio Reyna, French Horn, Rivera

ALL-STATE 5A SYMPHONIC BAND

>> Viviana Mendoza, Bb Clarinet, Pace

>> Carlos Zendejas, Bb Clarinet, Porter

>> Erick Perez, Alto Saxophone, Porter

>> Milton Castillo, Trumpet, Lopez

>> Dominik Bush, Percussion, Pace

ALL-STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

>> Kevin Quintero, Percussion, Hanna

ALL-STATE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

>> Joaquin Soto, Bassoon, Hanna

>> Gonzalez, Contra Bassoon, Rivera

>> Luis Rangel, Bb Clarinet, Lopez

>> Luis Paz, Trumpet, Veterans

>> Joshua Gault, Trombone, Veterans

ALL-STATE SINFONIETTA ORCHESTRA

>> Juan Pablo Zuniga, Bb Clarinet, Lopez

ALL-STATE 6A PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

>> Juan Castillo, Percussion, Rivera

ALL-STATE 5A PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

>> Adalberto Ortiz, Percussion, Lopez