Teams flocking to San Benito for youth soccer league opening

Texas’ first and only MLS GO Youth Soccer League is gearing up to open its inaugural season at Stookey Park in San Benito.

Opening ceremonies are set for 8 a.m. Saturday, organizers said in a press release.

More than 30 teams in five age divisions are making up the league, which city commissioners approved in August.

“MLS GO is Major League Soccer’s recreational youth soccer program, with the mission of creating an inclusive and elevated experience for all participants,” organizers said in a press release.

Last July, city officials began petitioning MLS GO to come to the Resaca City after meeting with league representatives at a sports summit in Atlanta, Amanda Lara, the league’s recreation coordinator, said.

After the commission’s approval, the league launched its registration drive, signing up more than 330 children.

Opening up the season Saturday, teams include FC Dallas, Austin FC, Inter Miami CF, Houston Dynamo FC and Orlando City SC.