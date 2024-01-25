Pharr man arrested, accused of setting building on fire

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Pharr man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in a vacant building that became fully engulfed in flames.

Pharr firefighters arrived at 11 N. Birch St. in Pharr at around 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2023, in response to a structure fire to a vacant building.

When they arrived they found the building fully engulfed with visible flames and heavy black smoke, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The fire was extinguished with assistance from neighboring fire departments.

Investigators at the scene classified the fire as incendiary. After reviewing surveillance footage from a neighboring business they identified Frankie Herrera, 36, as a person of interest.

Herrera was seen entering the building and walking around the area just before the fire.

He was taken into custody by the Pharr Police Department where he told authorities he was in the building on the date of the fire and left when he smelled smoke.

Herrera was released Tuesday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.