Semi truck driver killed in Starr County crash and diesel spill

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a one-vehicle semi-trailer crash that left a Donna man dead around midnight Wednesday.

A hazmat crew arrived in the vicinity of Farm-to-Market Road 755 and FM 1017 in La Gloria in response to a semi-trailer crash, according to a DPS news release.

Nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel had spilled from the semi as a result, authorities said.

The 2011 Kenworth truck tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on FM 1017 when the driver, later identified as Donna resident Juan Carlos Mendoza Jr., 36, disregarded a stop sign causing it to crash into a fence and tree. They prevented the semi from crashing into a residence, according to the release.

Mendoza Jr. died at the scene due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.