WESLACO — District 32-5A’s first-place team, Weslaco East, created some distance between itself and the field after running past second-place Brownsville Veterans 58-50 on Tuesday at Weslaco East High School.

The Wildcats improve to 21-7 overall and 12-0 in district play, while the Chargers drop to 20-8 and 10-2 in 32-5A action. East topped Brownsville Veterans 60-37 in their first meeting on Dec. 19 in Brownsville.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. Everybody makes adjustments the second rounds and I knew they were going to make adjustments,” East head coach Zeke Rodriguez said. “I preach to the boys that they’re trying to take something away from us, which is that district title that we’ve been working really hard for. I think we took control early on, then we had some quick shots and let it go, but we got the job done.”

Zion Rodriguez led the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points and five rebounds. Rodriguez drilled four 3-pointers and converted some tough finishes inside for East. Emi Duran knocked down three from long range to finish with 15. Jediah Rivens also posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

“We knew they would be ready so we had to come in focused and prepared. We’re trying to go undefeated and get that district championship,” Zion Rodriguez said.

Alex Martinez made his presence felt off the East bench with four points, seven boards, two assists, two steals and one block, and helped the Wildcats build a double-digit lead for the majority of the second half with tough finishes down low and pesky defense on the other end.

Pablo Castaneda led the charge from Brownsville Veterans with 17 points, and Andrew Capistran added 12 off the bench. Nick Tovar chipped in with eight points.

The Wildcats will look to remain unbeaten in district as they take on Mercedes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mercedes High School in Mercedes. Next for the Chargers is Donna North at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Donna North High School in Donna.