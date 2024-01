Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 61-year-old Mission man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle semi crash in Willacy County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the crash happened at 5:22 a.m. on U.S. 77 north of FM 1017.

The driver of the SAIA Motor Freight Line, Alejandro Delbosque Jr., was traveling southbound when he lost control for unknown reasons and fell off the overpass.

He died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.