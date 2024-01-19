Edinburg man accused of Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernandez concert ticket scam

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 23-year-old Edinburg man is facing theft charges over allegations that he scammed two women out of $1,800 bogus concert tickets.

Juan Guillermo Deleon was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 14 on charges of deceptive trade practices and theft. He bailed out on $5,000 in bonds that same day.

In one instance, Mission police allege that a woman sent $1,590 for the Luis Miguel concert at the Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo last year.

She sent the money via Venmo on Aug. 10 and 11 of 2023.

The woman “never received the concert tickets and after the concert passed she never received her money back from the defendant.”

She reported this to police on Nov. 25 and police called Deleon on Nov. 29 and he said he would pay the woman back.

“Defendant failed to pay the victim back after giving him time to make arrangements,” the affidavit stated.

Another woman also purchased tickets from Deleon on Aug. 11, 2023 for the Alejandro Fernandez concert at the Bert Ogden Arena last year.

She purchased two floor tickets for a total of $210 and later received two tickets valued at $29.50 for a different area they had agreed on.

“The Victim did not use the tickets and had to separately purchase new tickets,” the affidavit stated. “The victim reached out to the Defendant who agreed to refund her money and stated it was a mix up and he would refund her money.”

The woman told Mission police that Deleon promised to transfer her the money for months, but failed to do so.

Deleon stopped responding to her on Nov. 20.

The man was also arrested by McAllen and Mission police late last year.

McAllen police charged him with two counts of theft on Oct. 18 and Mission police charged him with a count of theft on Nov. 10.

It’s not immediately clear whether those arrests involved concert tickets.