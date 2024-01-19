City announces McAllen Marathon road, lane closures

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Thousands of runners will take to the streets Saturday for the McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run, and the city encourages motorists to allow additional travel time or to find alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.

All races will begin from the McAllen Convention Center, at 700 Convention Center Blvd., including the marathon, half-marathon, relay marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Final Mile. Runs will start at 7 a.m.

The outside lanes along the marathon route will be closed to motorists throughout the course, until the last runner crosses the finish line.

Main Street will be closed between Business 83 and Zinnia Avenue, and Business 83 between Main and South 35th Street will be closed.

In addition, southbound traffic on Main Street will be rerouted to Broadway, to use the signal at Broadway and Business 83.

“This is to allow enough room for the runners or the leading vehicle to make a right turn safely on to Business 83 heading towards the McAllen Convention Center from Main Street,” the city said in a news release.

McAllen police officers will be helping runners cross at major intersections along the route.

“There will be plenty of traffic control channeling traffic with cones and there will also be people along the route cheering runners as well, so drivers should be vigilant and patient,” the release stated.

For a complete look at the courses for the various races, visit www.mcallenmarathon.com/mcallen-marathon. For up to the date information on the marathon, follow the McAllen Marathon or city of McAllen on social media.