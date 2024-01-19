Aeromexico joins McAllen officials to promote direct flights to Mexico City

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A top official with Aeromexico joined McAllen city officials to make one last push to promote McAllen International Airport’s upcoming direct flights between McAllen and Mexico City. The daily flights, which begin Feb. 1, were first announced last October and began booking in November.

“I’m very excited to be sharing the news about Aeromexico’s new service,” said Jose Zapata, Aeromexico vice president for North American and Latin American Sales. “This service will present a great opportunity to connect Mexico City, a city of 22 million people, with McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley.”

The McAllen International Airport has had both direct and indirect flights to Mexico City on at least three previous occasions, but none of them enjoyed long-term success. McAllen officials insisted things will be different this time around.

“I think you know, we’ve had (direct flights) before, but we don’t anymore,” said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. “But we see an opportunity, and that opportunity can only be developed if we keep on talking about it, and people realize what this is, and this is one hell of an opportunity.”

McAllen City Manager Roel Rodriguez said during the news conference that McAllen is the epicenter of the Valley’s economy.

“We continue to be great because of its amazing people, its committed leadership, and remarkable partnerships like the one with Aeromexico. We know this is just the beginning of an incredible journey,” Rodriguez said.

Zapata said the first flight from Mexico City to McAllen will depart late at night on Feb. 1. Daily flights will then begin Feb. 2. McAllen to Mexico City flights will depart at 6:01 a.m., arriving at Felipe Angeles International Airport at 7:44 a.m. The return flights will depart Mexico City at 2:58 p.m. and arrive in McAllen at 3:30 p.m.