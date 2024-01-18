Man killed in Brownsville Christmas Day police shooting tried hit officer with vehicle

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Police Department has filed a custodial death report with the Texas Attorney General’s Office over the fatal Christmas Day shooting of an armed man.

The report identifies the man who was shot and killed at approximately 12:34 p.m. that day as Jorge Abram Carrillo.

The report said the deadly chain of events began that day with multiple people calling Brownsville police at 12:21 p.m. regarding a man with a gun who was causing a disturbance.

“One of the callers was a passerby who advised dispatch that she observed a male subject with a gun confronting another male subject at the intersection of Sahara Dr. and Siesta Dr.,” the report stated. “The passerby also stated that the male subject with the gun was driving a white older car and that he had been previously speeding thru (sic) the street in which she resides at.”

A second caller told police the armed man randomly confronted her daughter’s boyfriend and said she thought the suspect might be intoxicated.

While they were on the phone with dispatch, they ran into the first responding officer near the intersection of La Posada Drive and Ramada Drive.

“The second caller told Officer (Jesus G.) Ibarra ‘He has a gun, and he is chasing us.’ The male subject was directly behind the complainants driving a white older model Chevy Corsica,” the report stated.

Ibarra exited his police unit and pointed a file at Carrillo, ordering him to stop and put his vehicle into park multiple times, but he refused.

“Instead, the male subject raised his left hand out (of) his window and slowly drove forward on La Posada Dr. and entered Ramada Dr.,” the report stated. “At this point, Officer Jessie S. Ruedas … arrived on scene and proceeded to follow the male subject while activating his lights and siren as a pursuit ensued.”

That pursuit went to 673 La Quinta Dr. where Ibarra came to an abrupt stop, grabbed his rifle and began to exit his police unit when Carrillo intentionally veered left and then right in his direction, according to the report.

“Officer Ibarra opened fire and shot multiple rounds towards the male subject,” the report stated. “The male subject’s vehicle then collided with Officer Ibarra’s police vehicle and came to a stop.”

Both officers advised dispatch that shots were fired and requested EMS while cautiously approaching Carrillo’s vehicle. They secured a handgun in the front passenger seat before seeing Carrillo slumped over to the right with a head wound.

He was dead.

While preserving the scene, Carrillo’s vehicle briefly caught on fire.

Had Carrillo not been killed, he would have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.