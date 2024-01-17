Harlingen’s Early Childhood Academy recognized by H-E-B Excellence in Education

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — They knew they were excellent.

And now everybody else does.

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District’s Early Childhood Academy has just been named one of five finalists in its category for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

“We are excited and just kind of processing everything,” said Principal Bertha Perea.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are designed to honor outstanding public school professionals and to thank them for their dedication and commitment, says its website.

This designation is especially significant for the academy because it is a specialty school which opened only in August 2022. The Academy teaches students from several high school campuses about the early childhood teaching profession.

“I think our application just really spoke to and highlighted the things that really make us special,” Perea said. “The top of the list is really our distinctive culture here at our school. We have a very unique way of doing things. Everyone that walks through our door, we welcome them with our saying, ‘Welcome to our happy place.’ Even the children know that saying and they are greeted in that way.”

The next step, she said, will be a banquet later this year in which the sole finalists will be announced in each category. Those finalists will receive a monetary award.