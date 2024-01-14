Mission motorcyclist, 24, dies in hospital after being struck by car

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Mission man in his 20s died in the hospital Saturday after being struck by another vehicle while he was riding his motorcycle in Palmview the night before.

Isaiah Angelo Torres, 24, of Mission was riding his black Yamaha motorcycle traveling northbound on La Homa Road at around 10:22 p.m. Friday night when a red Chevrolet Cruze crashed into the bike, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Torres was approaching the Chevy in the left lane at the time. The Chevy, which was occupied by a male driver and passenger, was also heading northbound on the center turning lane of La Homa Road and was nearing West Mile 4 Road when it tried to make an “unsafe” right turn onto a private drive east of La Homa.

“The driver of the Chevrolet then turned into the left lane and collided with the Yamaha,” DPS said in the release.

The Chevy’s occupants were transported to Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen with non-life-threatening injuries while Torres was airlifted to DHR Health in Edinburg for surgery.

He had been in critical but stable condition until Saturday, when he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to DPS.

Troopers said they are continuing their investigation into the crash.