58-year-old woman killed in McAllen crash; truck driver fled scene

A 58-year-old woman was killed after a pickup truck crashed into her vehicle in McAllen on Saturday night, police have said.

McAllen police said in a statement Saturday that officers had responded to the crash at around 6:34 p.m. and learned that the victim was driving a passenger vehicle in the vicinity of Ware and Monte Cristo roads when the crash occurred.

The woman, whose identity police are withholding until next of kin is notified, had died at the scene.

The driver of the truck “fled the scene on foot,” police said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.