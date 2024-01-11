Man on the run after shooting woman in Donna, causing heavy police presence

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Donna Police Department is looking for a 51-year-old man who police say shot a woman in the shoulder with a rifle prompting a standoff.

The suspect, Jose Escobedo Jr., however, was not at the residence where they thought he was hiding.

Donna police were dispatched at around 4 p.m. to the 2400 block of Grande Street where they found a woman in a vehicle on the roadway with a gunshot wound.

She is in stable condition.

In a Thursday night news release, Donna police said its department and the Texas Department of Public Safety believed Escobedo was hiding in the residence.

“A short time later, police learned that Escobedo was not inside the residence and had fled prior to their arrival and remains at large,” the release stated.

Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero previously said authorities weren’t sure he was inside the house.

“We managed to secure some of the residents out of the house, but we still don’t know if the male subject is inside the house,” Guerrero said.

Anyone with information on Escobedo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Donna Police Department. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-TIPS (8477).