Brownsville ISD plans town hall meetings in superintendent search

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold a series of three community town hall meetings this week and next to guide its search for a new superintendent of schools.

Brownsville native and BISD graduate Jesus H. Chavez is serving as interim superintendent pending the selection of someone for the permanent position. Former superintendent Rene Gutierrez became superintendent of the McAllen Independent School District late last year.

The town hall meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. Here is the schedule:

>> On Tuesday in the Buchanan Fine Arts Center at Hanna Early College High School in English.

>> On Thursday in the CAB Cafeteria at 708 Palm Blvd., a bilingual session.

>> On Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the auditorium at Porter Early College High School, in Spanish.

Chavez is a former superintendent of the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, and of Round Rock ISD, which serves more than 46,000 students.

He and Gutierrez are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition in leadership, the BISD Board of Trustees said in a statement earlier welcoming Chavez to Brownsville ISD.