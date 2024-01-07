TSTC graduate enhances electrical knowledge with apprenticeship at German company

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Recent Texas State Technical College graduate Manuel Banuelos could not be happier with his decision to get experience as a technician apprentice with German printing press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer at the company’s facility in Dallas.

Banuelos graduated from TSTC with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology last fall, but he started his apprenticeship in October.

“I have a mentor who helps me,” he said. “At a job site, we are informed about an electrical issue on a large printing press. Once we find the issue, we troubleshoot it and make sure the electrical components work correctly.”

Ericka Luneau is director of human resources for Koenig & Bauer.

“Our company looks for apprentices who are willing to push themselves outside of their comfort zone,” she said. “Manuel demonstrates a passion and openness to learning, which we think will make him a good technician.”

Banuelos became interested in electronics when he was a student at Porter Early College High School. A TSTC recruiter piqued his interest in the Mechatronics Technology program during a recruitment visit.

“The recruiter explained how students learn in-depth knowledge and skills about electrical and mechanical components of the manufacturing and engineering industry,” he said.

Banuelos said his instructors at TSTC prepared him well for his future career.

“They put us in many situations to troubleshoot on our own,” he said. “The purpose was to prepare us for a potential job.”

Carlos Reyes, TSTC’s Mechatronics Technology program director, said Banuelos was dedicated to his studies.

“Manuel grasped the fundamental and technical skills of our program, and that will lead to his success at Koenig & Bauer,” he said.

According to onetonline.org, electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians earn an average of $62,970 a year in Texas. The website projected that there would be a 14% increase in the number of such jobs in the state from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Mechatronics Technology at the Harlingen campus.

For more information, visit tstc.edu.