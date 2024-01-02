Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating an early Tuesday morning workplace accident that resulted in the death of a truck driver.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that deputies and the La Joya Fire Department responded to a gravel pit located in the 2200 block of Jarachinas Road in rural La Joya at 5:04 a.m.

“Deputies were further informed that an independent truck driver who was there to pick up a load of gravel was involved in the accident,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Deputies observed the tractor had been crushed and the driver was deceased inside the cab of the tractor.”

A local Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy on the case.

Sheriff’s investigators contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the ​​Mine Safety and Health Administration to investigate the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.