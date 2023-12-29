McAllen police investigating overnight crash that left 2 dead

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in McAllen that claimed the lives of two men Friday morning.

McAllen police officers arrived near 12th Street and West Pecan Boulevard around 2:04 a.m. Friday in response to a crash involving a single vehicle in the area.

The driver, who was later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Guadalupe Saenz of McAllen, was traveling west on Pecan Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole, according to a news release from McAllen Police Department.

Saenz and his passenger, 40-year-old Nathan Gower Schwarz of Pharr, were transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Details about the circumstances of the crash and the cause remain under investigation.