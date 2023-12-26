Weslaco, Mercedes municipal judge to run for 332nd state court

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Juan Alvarez, who serves as municipal judge for the cities of Weslaco and Mercedes, has announced he is running for the 332nd state District Court.

Alvarez made the announcement Friday following the Dec. 11 filing deadline.

In a campaign announcement, Alvarez said he believes in rehabilitation and in second chances.

“I am committed to serving justice, being compassionate, and treating everyone with fairness, partiality, and respect,” Alvarez said in the announcement. “It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the community as the Judge of the 332nd District Court of Hidalgo County.”

Alvarez said each case involves real people and real struggles and the decisions made impact everyone.

“His legal and judicial experience makes him the most qualified candidate to be your next judge of the 332nd District Court of Hidalgo County,” the announcement stated.

Alvarez began his legal career as a prosecutor for the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office. He has been practicing law for more than 22 years.

“He has represented thousands of clients and has been a Mercedes Municipal Judge for 15 years and the Weslaco Municipal Judge for five years,” the announcement stated.

Alvarez was born in McKinney, Texas but moved to Mercedes where he was raised and went to school. He is a graduate of Mercedes High School, attended the University of Texas-Pan American and graduated from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 2000.

He lives in Weslaco with his wife and three children.