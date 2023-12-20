San Juan woman identified as victim in Edinburg fatal crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

One San Juan woman died Tuesday morning in a major three-vehicle accident, according to a press release from the city of Edinburg.

In an update sent by the city of Edinburg, the woman was identified as Maria Emelda Fonseca, 48, who was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

At 8:02 a.m. Edinburg police responded to the accident at 4900 S. Business 281 and began to attend to the victims with first aid.

One woman was found to be seriously injured and was taken to the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, but it was there that she was pronounced dead.

“Officers are conducting interviews with all parties and witnesses as part of the ongoing active investigation,” the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.