A toddler is in intensive care after being hit in the parking lot of a Harlingen business.

In a news release, police said they were called to the 600 block of North Expressway 77 after a caller said a 2-year-old boy had been hit by a vehicle and had serious injuries.

The child was flown to a San Antonio hospital where he is in intensive care.

At this time, no charges have been filed but police continue to investigate.