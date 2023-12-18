Airport exec tapped to run McAllen’s new International Relations Department

Only have a minute? Listen instead

In efforts to reinforce its ties to Latin America, the city of McAllen has created a new department and has appointed the international business manager at the McAllen International Airport as its leader.

The city announced Monday morning that Daniella Plata will lead the new International Relations Department, according to a news release.

“As McAllen continues to grow its connection with Latin America, on everything from trade, travel, tourism, medical and educational opportunities, we needed someone who could not only strategically manage our presence and agreements, but also take the lead in further developing the relationships that are key to McAllen being a leader and partners in this part of the world,” McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez said in the release.

Due to her experience in developing and implementing business strategies, which led to the expansion of international air service to several Mexican markets, among other achievements, Plata was chosen for the job.

Plata also fostered cooperative ties with consulates of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, promoting opening opportunities in order to create economic mobility leaning toward development, education and investment opportunities.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the international community and partners,” Plata said in the release. “I am committed to assisting McAllen leadership shape the international agenda, focusing on business opportunities and fostering long-lasting relationships with key international stakeholders.”

According to the release, one of the key aspects of this new position is to analyze organization and community needs then propose, develop and implement programs in order to promote education, cultural, social and business relations within McAllen and its Latin American counterparts.

Plata’s new job will also have her monitor and analyze legislative and regulatory actions, propose legislative actions and manage all administrative work related to U.S. companies doing business with Mexico, Latin America and more.

Under her airport position, Plata earned the 2023 Aviation Industry’s Top 40 under 40 award due to her contributions in promoting an air service strategy integrating culture and art.

Plata earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in Reynosa and a Master’s in Public Affairs from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. She’s also a certified Diplomatic Protocol Officer by Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a member of the American Association of Airport Executives.