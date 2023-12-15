San Benito chamber’s new leader aims for global stage

Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — The Chamber of Commerce has a new leader aiming to help the city’s businesses.

The agency’s board of director’s has named Michelle Guerra Velez as the chamber’s new executive director.

Guerra Velez, who was hired at a $40,000 salary, takes over for Cathy Weaver, who served in the role for more than a year.

Born in Matamoros, Guerra Velez is a “global professional” with experience in finance, technology and offshore marine, a press release states.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in international business from the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

”With an impressive background and a wealth of experience, Michelle brings a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership to our organization,” the press release states. “In her role as executive director, Michelle envisions a vibrant and interconnected San Benito business community that not only thrives locally but also establishes itself on the global stage. Her commitment to excellence and passion for community-building make her the perfect fit for the San Benito Chamber of Commerce.”

The release stated that she recognizes the chamber’s pivotal role in fostering economic growth and community development.

“She is thrilled to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the San Benito business community. Michelle is committed to leveraging the San Benito Chamber of Commerce as a platform to promote local businesses, attract investment and create a thriving ecosystem that benefits both the community and individual enterprises. Her multicultural exposure has not only shaped her professional acumen but has also fostered a deep understanding of the nuances that drive international business.”