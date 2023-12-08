Weslaco’s Fuentes seeks third term on Hidalgo County Commissioners Court

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes announced this week he is seeking a third term.

Fuentes described himself in a campaign announcement as a strong advocate for the district who has fought for more funding to mitigate drainage issues, to enhance transportation and to support other important infrastructure projects.

Fuentes said through careful oversight of taxpayer dollars and strategic planning, Precinct 1 has experienced growth and improvements to roadways, parks and community programs.

“I am honored to serve the people of Precinct 1 and I am so pleased with all that we have accomplished together for the betterment of our communities,” Fuentes said in the announcement. “As your Precinct 1 Commissioner, I am especially proud to continue to advocate for and address the issues affecting our families and making sure that we are solving those problems to create a better quality of life for all residents.”

Fuentes said accomplishments during his tenure have included securing $120 million for new and improved drainage; receiving more than $100 million in funding for road expansion projects through the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization; completing the Westgate Expansion Project; launching the Water Supply Reclamation Project; and expanding and resurfacing more than 70 miles of roads.

He also said he has had a countywide impact as a member of Hidalgo County Commissioners Court because he is responsible for the funding and oversight of county departments like the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the Veterans Service Office, the Hidalgo County Health Department, which was critical during the pandemic, and more.

“I wholeheartedly enjoy being your Precinct 1 Commissioner and working to make significant improvements in our communities that will ensure a better quality of life for us all,” Fuentes said. “I am from here, I grew up here and I know what our needs are, which is why I have been busy working for Precinct 1 to ensure we are creating changes for the better, and I am so proud to see that I am continuing to make an impact in every community here in Precinct 1.”

Fuentes, a Weslaco native, previously served on the Weslaco school district’s board as president. He graduated from Weslaco High School and then the University of Notre Dame. He is a certified public accountant with financial and managerial experience and lives in Weslaco with his wife and family.

“I hope I have your continued support and trust as I seek another term in office as your Precinct 1 Commissioner. I humble ask that you join me on my reelection campaign journey as we continue to work towards a stronger, better, and more prosperous Precinct 1,” Fuentes said.

The Democratic primary is in March.