TSTC students kick off new tradition with Techsan Tassel Trot

HARLINGEN — Texas State Technical College students recently demonstrated their school spirit by participating in the inaugural Techsan Tassel Trot, a 5K relay run/walk hosted by TSTC’s Residence Life and Engagement at the Harlingen campus.

The event was open to all students, staff and faculty and aimed at starting a fun tradition to honor graduating students.

“It was great to see the participants get competitive,” Daniel Garza, a coordinator for TSTC’s Residence Life and Engagement, said. “For those who signed up, we asked that it be a team of four individuals to participate.”

The event began outside the Student Center and finished in the same location. The objective was for the first person to start by wearing a graduation cord. The second individual put on that same item, as well as a graduation sash. The third person continued by wearing the cord and sash, and also put on a graduation gown. The final team member wore every item and a graduation cap to complete the race.

Ashton Turner, a Mechatronics Technology student, said the event was well organized.

“My teammates and the other teams had a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m a residence assistant at the student dorms, and I’m definitely participating in the next race. My favorite part was seeing each student put on a new piece of graduation regalia because it symbolizes our college experience.”

Olivia Montalvo, an Aircraft Powerplant Technology student, participated because she is competitive.

“My friends and I signed up for the race because we wanted to join something with physical activity,” she said.

Zaida Diaz, a Building Construction Technology student, said the race was another addition to her college experience.

“It’s great that Residence Life and Engagement is doing their best to bring student life back,” she said. “Events like this race that they host and others give me an opportunity to get to know my classmates.”

All participants of the race received tickets for an area concert. Those in first place were awarded TSTC swag bags and medals. Water bottles were given for second place, and TSTC lanyards were given for third place.

Registration for TSTC’s spring semester is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.