US Rep. De La Cruz to seek second term in Congress

U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-McAllen, this week announced that she is running for a second term in Congress.

In a campaign announcement, De La Cruz said she made history in 2022 by being the first Latina from Texas elected to a full-term in Congress as well as being the first Republican to represent District 15.

She described herself as being passionate about advocacy and says she distinguished herself as a responsible, policy-focused leader.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the Valley’s voice in the People’s House. Since my first day in office, I have worked hard to be a strong, responsible, and effective advocate for South Texas in Washington — and my work has just begun,” De La Cruz said in a statement shared with The Monitor. “South Texans, including many Independents and even some Democrats, support me because we share the same values and they know my heart is in the right place.

“From fighting for local small businesses and law enforcement to protecting our abuelitos’ benefits and combating fentanyl, I have brought South Texas’ priorities to the forefront of the nation’s capital. God willing, and with the support of our community, I will continue delivering for nuestras familias.”

De La Cruz said she has been a staunch advocate for key issues in the district, including protecting seniors’ benefits; supporting veterans, working families and rural communities; securing funding for law enforcement and infrastructure projects; and addressing border security.

Her reelection bid comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution to secure clean water for South Texas, which she said marks her second successful legislation passed across party lines.

“This achievement underscores her effectiveness and ability to work collaboratively in Congress for the betterment of her district,” the campaign announcement stated. “In just under 10 months, De La Cruz has co-sponsored over 200 pieces of legislation, ranging from supporting women with breast cancer to protecting Medicare and Social Security. In May, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass her legislation cracking down on the illegal financing of fentanyl.”

De La Cruz, who is a proud mother of two teenagers attending local public schools, was a successful small business owner prior to being elected in 2022.

A Rio Grande Valley native, she said her deep community roots and firsthand understanding of local issues have been pivotal to her legislative successes and community outreach.