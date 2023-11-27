Man charged with smuggling nearly 500 pounds of marijuana in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A man from Mexico was arrested on Wednesday after he rolled his vehicle over and Border Patrol agents discovered he was transporting nearly 500 pounds of marijuana into the United States.

Hector Manuel Lucio-Alvarado was arrested for knowingly and willfully possessing with the intent to distribute approximately 461 pounds of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint.

At about 8:29 a.m., Border Patrol agents observed a white pick-up truck enter from Mexico into an area known by the agents as Water Tower in Brownsville near River Bend Resort.

They then saw Lucio-Alvarado enter the driver side of the vehicle and drive away from the Rio Grande toward Water Tower Road and Highway 281.

“Agents responded to the area and observed the vehicle exit Water Tower and head west on Highway 281 before making a u-turn and heading east on Highway 281,” the complaint said.

When Lucio-Alvarado attempted to enter Water Tower Road, he lost control of the truck and rolled over at the entrance of Water Tower Road and Highway 281.

He then abandoned the vehicle where he was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

Authorities found 20 bundles containing a substance consistent with the characteristics of marijuana, which weighed a little over 461 pounds.

During an interview with authorities, Lucio-Alvarado admitted to knowingly transporting illegal narcotics into the U.S. and said that he was to be paid between $7,000 and $9,000 for transportation.

Lucio-Alvarado is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt in Brownsville federal court for his preliminary examination and detention hearing at the end of the month.