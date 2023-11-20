Santa Rosa ISD names new superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Santa Rosa school district announced on Nov. 17 that Abram Estrada has been named the lone finalist as superintendent.

In a press release, the district said the board made the selection on Nov. 2.

“Our selection reflects the board’s commitment to the future of our district, ensuring that we are led by someone with vision, integrity, and a proven track record of leadership,” board president Kelly Ballin said. “Dr. Estrada stood out in a field of very qualified candidates, and we are confident in his ability to usher in an era of innovative educational excellence for our schools.”

Estrada has been in education for 18 years where he has worked as a physical education teacher to being a principal at the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district.

He has a Ph.D. in general psychology with a specialty in cognition and instruction, according to the release.

Outgoing Superintendent Yolanda Chapa expressed support for the decision.

“I have every confidence that Dr. Estrada will continue the outstanding work of Santa Rosa Independent School District,” Chapa said. “His leadership is what the district needs to advance the educational standards and opportunities for all our students.”

Estrada, who is set to begin his tenure on Dec. 4, said he is honored and humbled to be named.

“As Superintendent, my focus will be on creating a dynamic learning environment that fosters innovation and sets high standards for both students and educators,” he said. “I look forward to contributing to this vibrant community and building on the successes of Santa Rosa Independent School District.”