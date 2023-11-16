Special units find cash, weapons, drugs in San Benito residence

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Authorities seized more than $8,000 along with narcotics, vape pens, a shotgun and ammunition during a raid near San Benito on Wednesday.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office’s Special Investigation Unit, along with the sheriff’s office SWAT team and the Hidalgo County HIDTA task force, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 1701 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito.

During the search, authorities found two 17-year-old subjects later identified as Nicolas Mendoza and Edward Estrada. They were taken into custody and transferred to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

Throughout the residence, authorities found $8,671, 18 bags of marijuana weighing about 16 ounces, 119 THC vape pens weighing a total of 238 grams, and a 12-gauge shotgun along with 45 mm and 9 mm ammunition.

Mendoza and Estrada remain in custody pending arraignment.