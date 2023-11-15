Police investigating vehicle that crashed into Edinburg restaurant

Edinburg police are investigating an incident where someone crashed into a restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Edinburg police officers responded to El Patio Cafe at 2207 S. Closner Blvd. in reference to a vehicle that crashed into the restaurant.

There were no injuries involved when the officers arrived at the scene and there were no patrons inside the business at the time of the crash, the release stated.

Police said that with the assistance of the Edinburg Fire Department, the integrity of the building was examined before pulling the vehicle out.

The release also states that EMS was requested at the location to check on the female driver, who wasn’t identified.

“There is no suspicion of intoxication and the driver cooperated with officers,” the release said.