Tractor Supply comes to Brownsville with weekend grand opening

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Tractor Supply Company has opened a location in Brownsville, making it the sixth location in the Rio Grande Valley.

The new Brownsville store is located at 1989 Military Highway. The other Valley locations are in San Benito, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, Weslaco and Raymondville. Tractor Supply, which describes itself as the “largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States,” had nearly 2,200 locations in 49 states as of Sept. 30.

The company announced this week that the Brownsville store’s grand opening would kick off Nov. 9 and run through Nov. 12 with specials, daily giveaways and so on. An employee on duty said customers had been trickling in steadily since the location opened on Nov. 4 and that the store is still taking applications for workers.

A spokesman for the company said homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen are among its customers.

“We’re excited to call Brownsville home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms,” the spokesman said.

Tractor Supply sells equine supplies, power tools, fencing and welding supplies, hats, boots and jeans, vegetable and flower seeds, automotive supplies, seeds, trailer supplies and pet food and supplies and livestock feed, to name a few.

The Brownsville location also features a garden center carrying name brand gardening products plus an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs. Gardening tools can also be found as well as greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and other items, according to the company.

Tractor Supply said it “values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support youth education like area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with local animal shelters and veterans.”

Tractor Supply started in 1938 as a Chicago-based, mail-order tractor parts company and opened its first retail location, in Minot, North Dakota, in 1939.

To apply for a job at the Brownsville location, visit tractorsupply.com/careers.