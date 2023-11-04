Pharr man indicted for fatally shooting brother-in-law

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 26-year-old Pharr man has been indicted on a charge of murder over allegations that he shot and killed his brother-in-law in early September following an argument.

Rheinchard Lara is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday over allegations that he shot and killed Roberto Garza on Sept. 9 at 3409 Mezcal Drive.

When police arrived, officers found Garza lying on the sidewalk that led to the front door of the residence.

At the scene officers spoke with a witness who said she was inside the residence with Garza when Lara arrived and knocked on the door.

She told police that when Garza asked who was there, Lara answered and said “Chito,” a probable cause affidavit said.

“Witness will testify Roberto and Chito were arguing through the door and eventually Roberto went outside carrying a knife,” the affidavit stated.

Both men argued outside and Garza went back inside, but Lara “continued knocking on the door and saying he was sorry.”

The witness also said Garza was his friend and Garza said Lara was his brother-in-law, according to the affidavit, which is when Garza went outside again and the witness heard four loud bangs and a man saying “that’s what you get” in Spanish.

“Witness will testify she went outside the residence and observed Roberto laying on the floor with blood on his face,” the affidavit stated.

That document then said the witness saw Lara get in a black four-door vehicle and leave the scene.

Garza had been shot multiple times on his face, head and neck.

Suly Lara Garza, his ex-wife, was contacted by police following his killing, but was unable to speak. She passed the phone to a friend who identified “Chito” as Lara.

Lara initially received a $750,000 bond following his Sept. 11 arrest. However, it’s since been reduced to $400,000.

He remains held in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.