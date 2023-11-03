Valley Baptist in Brownsville plans community celebration Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville will have a Centennial Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the hospital, located at 1040 W. Jefferson St. in Brownsville.

Included will be a health fair with screenings including body composition and blood pressure, healthcare information on heart disease, diabetes and more, a civic engagement area with local organizations such as the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and Healthy Communities of Brownsville, a children’s Fun Zone with games, prizes and door prizes, and refreshments served in the hospital’s “Fajita Park.”

The centerpiece of Saturday’s event is the hospital’s “Century of Caring History Wall,” which is a photographic display telling the hospital’s story by decade, from the 1920s to the present.

The wall, which was unveiled on Sept. 28, has been well-received by the community and employees. Comments heard from staff include, “It’s cool to see how the hospital has evolved over the last 100 years,” and “we usually think of the hospital only as it … appears today, and the wall teaches us about its many changes.”

Visitors are encouraged to take a “selfie” in front of the wall in front of the decade in which they were born, using the “this is my decade” selfie frame supplied by the hospital.

The event is free of charge and for all ages.