South Padre Island announces partnership with Spurs

South Padre Island has announced a multi-year partnership with the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs.

In a news release, South Padre Island officials said it is now the “Official Island Escape of the San Antonio Spurs.”

“From special sweepstakes opportunities to integrating the brand into the team’s home at Frost Bank Center, South Padre Island is set to have an exciting future serving as the destination partner of the San Antonio-based NBA team,” the news release read.

The partnership began with the start of the Spurs 2023- 2024 basketball season, which was on Oct. 25.

“We are thrilled to enter into this exciting multi-year partnership with the San Antonio Spurs,” SPI ​​Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Blake Henry said in a news release. “San Antonio holds an important drive market for us, so we are also eagerly anticipating the success that this partnership brings to South Padre Island.”

“Not only will this collaboration boost domestic awareness in San Antonio and within the Spurs community, but it will also enhance our visibility among the fans that tune in to the games on TV,” he continued.

According to the news release, the partnership will expose San Antonio Spurs fans to the popular destination with digital and in-arena elements, including concourse displays, digital endcaps and more.

The San Antonio Spurs will also be offering Spurs fans a chance to win a trip to South Padre Island during spring break.

“Through a social media-based campaign, Spurs fans will have the opportunity to participate for a chance to win a spring break experience at South Padre Island, the ONLY tropical island oasis in the Lone Star State,” the release read. “The sweepstakes will be promoted across both the Spurs and South Padre Island’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and, once live, will run for eight weeks.”

For more information on South Padre Island and the new partnership, visit www.sopadre.com.