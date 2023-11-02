Only have a minute? Listen instead

Still haven’t taken care of that traffic ticket and afraid a warrant is out for your arrest? The McAllen Municipal Court is giving you a chance to take care of it.

The municipal court is offering an amnesty period to run through Dec. 1 for anyone who’s been cited for a class C misdemeanor and did not show up to their court date.

There will be no additional fines and you won’t be arrested if arrangements are made during the amnesty period.

The late fee incurred after previously failing to make arrangements for a citation will be waived as will any failure to appear charges.

Community service opportunities may be arranged in addition to payment plans.

Also, active warrants on these citations will be withdrawn without arrest if you show up in person at the municipal court, located at 1601 N. Bicentennial Blvd. in McAllen, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make arrangements.

Those who’ve received a ticket or citation from McAllen city or school police, or with South Texas College in McAllen, must contact the municipal court to make pay arrangements or contest the violation.

You can email [email protected] or call (956) 681-2900 to make those plans. Fines can also be paid at www.mcallen.net, according to the city.

Presiding municipal Judge Lauren Sepulveda said in a news release Thursday that the goal is to resolve those unpaid tickets.

“Offering amnesty to offenders is intended to bring individuals with outstanding citations to come into compliance with the city,” she said. “Amnesty allows violators an opportunity to make arrangements on their citations without receiving additional fines, charges, and without fear of being arrested.”